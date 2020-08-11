Google launches virtual business cards in Google Search in India

Google has added a new feature to Google Search in India, virtual business cards that the company called People Cards.

You will be able to use these people cards to highlight your business, website or social media profiles in Google Search.

If you search for famous people on Google, it’s easy to find information about well-known personalities: search their names and you’ll often find knowledge panels that organize information about them from trusted sources, all in an easy-to-digest format. But what happens when you search for people who aren’t famous – or even search for your own name? It’s not always easy to find the person or information that you’re looking for. After all, there are many people who share the same name, and it’s hard to know who’s who on the internet.

If you’re a business professional, performer, or anyone looking to build up your own online presence, you might have a website, social profiles, and other information spread across many sites. If you’re just getting started, you may not have a website or much of an online presence at all. Today, we are solving these challenges with a new feature called people cards. It’s like a virtual visiting card, where you can highlight your existing website or social profiles you want people to visit, plus other information about yourself that you want others to know.

The feature is only available in Google Search in India at the moment, you can find out more details over at Google at the link below.

