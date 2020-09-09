Google has started rolling out Android 11 (Video)

Google has announced the launch of its Android 11 OS and it has started rolling out the software to some devices.

The update is being rolled out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and realme smartphones with more companies releasing the update soon.

Android 11 has arrived! The latest release is all about helping you get to what’s important on your phone with easier ways to help you manage your conversations, connected devices, privacy, and much more.

