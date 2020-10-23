Google Fi phone subscription program announced

Google has announced a new Google Fi phone subscription program, the program cost $15 a month and you get a Google Pixel 4a and device protection included for the monthly fee.

The handset can be upgraded after two years, you will need to sign up to one of Google Fi plans along with the monthly fee for the phone.

Google Fi is known for pricing that’s easy to understand and coverage that helps you stay connected, but your phone is about more than the service plan. Choosing and upgrading to a new phone can be time consuming, complicated and expensive. So today, Google Fi is announcing our new phone subscription program: for just $15 per month1, you get the top-rated Pixel 4a, device protection, and a phone upgrade after two years. This amounts to saving $133 over two years. You can pair the phone subscription program with the Fi Flexible plan or the Fi Unlimited Plan for everything you need to connect with friends and family.

You can find out more information about the new Google Fi phone subscription program over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

