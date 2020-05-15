Google Chrome will block resource heavy adverts

Google has announced that Chrome will start to block resource heavy adverts, we have all seems those adverts that use up your RAM and processing power, Google is now looking to do something about them.

These types of adds are apparently only a small percentage of all adverts, but these use up a lot of resources so Google will start to tackle this.

We have recently discovered that a fraction of a percent of ads consume a disproportionate share of device resources, such as battery and network data, without the user knowing about it. These ads (such as those that mine cryptocurrency, are poorly programmed, or are unoptimized for network usage) can drain battery life, saturate already strained networks, and cost money.

In order to save our users’ batteries and data plans, and provide them with a good experience on the web, Chrome will limit the resources a display ad can use before the user interacts with the ad. When an ad reaches its limit, the ad’s frame will navigate to an error page, informing the user that the ad has used too many resources

Google will be adding this new feature to Chrome in August, you can find out more details about it over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

