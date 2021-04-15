Google Assistant update brings a range of new features

Google has announced that it is bringing a range of new features to Google assistant with its latest software update.

This includes the ability to easy find your iPhone if you cant remember where you out it down, this was previously available with Android.

Can’t remember where you put down your phone? Don’t sweat it. Already one of the most popular features for Google Assistant, you can tell your Nest smart speaker or smart display, “Hey Google, find my phone,” for all devices, now including iPhones. For iPhones, once you opt in to receiving notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, you’ll get a notification and hear a custom ringing sound (even when the phone is on silent or if Do Not Disturb is enabled).

You can find out more details on all the new features coming to the Google Assistant over at Google at the link below.

