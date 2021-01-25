Godzilla vs Kong film premiers on March 26th 2021

A new trailer for the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong as been released this week providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the new movie that will be premiering in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBOMax in a few months time from March 26th 2021 onwards. Godzilla vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

“The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance”

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, it is the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

“Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Source : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals