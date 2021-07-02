GMC Hummer EV pickup shows off “Watts to Freedom”

At this point, we know electric vehicles are very fast. Even some of the heaviest and largest of EVs, such as the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, can be very fast thanks to gobs of torque and horsepower produced by electric motors. GMC is showing off a new mode for the Hummer EV pickup called “Watts to Freedom,” which is essentially a launch mode.

The driver-selectable feature channels all the power from the propulsion system into acceleration bursts allowing the massive truck to reach 60 mph in about three seconds. The mode is built specifically for straight-line fun. The Hummer EV pickup has three electric motors and is expected to produce up to 1000 horsepower.

GMC says when the torque is multiplied through the front and rear drive unit gear ratios, the truck offers up to 11,500 pound-foot of torque to the wheels. With that much horsepower and torque, despite the massive size and weight of the Hummer EV, it’s still very fast, and the video is interesting to watch.

