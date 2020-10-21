Wicomm offers affordable MIFI global roaming

If you are searching for an affordable noble roaming solution, Wicomm offers a number of great features including smart virtual SIM technology, no SIM card required and affordable global roaming package.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $248 or £191, offering a considerable discount of approximately % Savings % off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Wicomm Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Wicomm project checkout the promotional video below.

“WICOMM WI5 is a small, portable and global pocket MiFi router. It adopts a unique and secure barrier-free global virtual SIM card network technology that is suitable for anyone who needs an Internet connection for business and travel. Its network services cover 127 countries around the world and support 4G LTE dual-channel uplink and downlink. WICOMM WI5 pocket MiFi provides a global roaming data service, so even in countries with restricted access, you can access any website through any network you need. (such as high-definition movies, games, etc.).”

“When it comes to affordability, WICOMM WI5 is the best among competitors. We provide the longest validity period and it is by far the most affordable international roaming package for international users. As long as you’re a WICOMM user, you are eligible to the services provided by our company. Thus, our plan is the optimum package for frequent business travelers.”

Flight attendants, pilots and flight attendants of international flights;

International businessmen;

Foreign employees of multinational companies;

The staff of ocean freighters;

International trade and international business personnel;

Frequent travelers and group tours

International students and academic exchange personnel.

WICOMM WI5’s stable internet and fast connection enables up to 8 devices to connect at the same time. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Wicomm crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

