

The design and development team at Gizmo have created a new mechanical keyboard named the GK6, specifically designed to provide an ortholinear mechanical keyboard, offering a “no-nonsense keyboard built for the workshop”.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $167 or £126. If the GK6 mechanical keyboard Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the GK6 mechanical keyboard project play the promotional video below.

“Our GK6 is designed and built for demanding users: software engineers, professional gamers, and mechanical keyboards enthusiasts. We put our utmost care in every step of the design and build process to guarantee you a pleasing, efficient and reliable typing experience. With an eye for it’s style.”

“We designed GK6 to be as compact as possible, while at the same time offering all the features you need to use it as a daily drive. The ortholinear layout ensures a small and ergonomic footprint, and the reduction in the number of keys is compensated by the use of layers. The final layout is the result of several iterations and it allows for a smooth typing workflow, drastically reducing the distance your fingers have to travel across the keyboard.”

The keys on the GK6 Mechanical Keyboard can have more than one function and are accessible in the LOWER and RAISE layers. As for the keycaps, we offer a unique 59 keys keyset, featuring DSA profile, printed in PBT, and sublimated with a full GK6 layout legend. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official GK6 mechanical keyboard crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals