Gionee Steel 5 smartphone announced

Gionee have announced their latest Android smartphone, the Gionee Steel 5 and the handset comes with a 6.2 inch IPS display.

The display comes with a HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and it also features a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there are no details on which processor it is using as yet.

The handset also comes with 128GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery, plus it features a 13 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the Gionee Steel 5 there is a dual camera setup with one 12 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on pricing or a launch date.

Source Gizmochina

