Gionee M3 smartphone gets official

Gionee has launched a new smartphone in China, the Gionee M3 and the handset comes with a 6.53 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek P60 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging and it will be available in a choice of four colors black, green, gray and sky.

The Gionee M3 comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is 16 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will retail for CNY 899 which is about $137 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 6GB model, the 8GB model will cost $147.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals