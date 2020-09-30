Geeky Gadgets

Gigabyte BRIX Pro mini PC powered by Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

Gigabyte BRIX Pro mini PC

Gigabyte has unveiled its new range of Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PCs BSi3-1115G4, BSi5-1135G7 and BSi7-1165G7 powered by Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors. Check out the specifications for each listed below.

Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PC BSi3-1115G4 (rev. 1.0)

Intel® 11th Gen CoreTM Processor ( Tiger Lake UP3)
Dual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB
4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P
1 x Thunderbolt 4 Port
Intel® AX201 Wifi 6 + BT5.1
Intel® 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)
ALC255 Audio Codec
2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)
Infineon TPM onboard
4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)
Headphone/microphone jack
Support VESA Mount
BSi5-1135G7(1.0)

Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PCBSi5-1135G7 (rev. 1.0)

Intel® 11th Gen CoreTM Processor ( Tiger Lake UP3)
New Intel® Xe Graphic (Core i7/ i5 only)
Dual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB
4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P
1 x Thunderbolt 4 Port
Intel® AX201 Wifi 6 + BT5.1
Intel® 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)
ALC255 Audio Codec
2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)
Infineon TPM onboard
4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)
Headphone/microphone jack
Support VESA Mount
GB-BSi7-1165G7(1.0)

 

Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PCBSi7-1165G7 (rev. 1.0)

Intel® 11th Gen CoreTM Processor ( Tiger Lake UP3)
New Intel® Xe Graphic (Core i7/ i5 only)
Dual Channel DDR4, 2 x SO-DIMMs 3200MHz, Max. 64GB
4 x HDMI port, supporting a maximum resolution 4K/60P
1 x Thunderbolt 4 Port
Intel® AX201 Wifi 6 + BT5.1
Intel® 2.5G + Gigabit Ethernet (225V+219V)
ALC255 Audio Codec
2 x M.2 for SSD (1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 + 1 x PCIe x4/SATA Mode)
Infineon TPM onboard
4 x USB 3.2 (Front), 2 x USB 3.2 (Back)
Headphone/microphone jack
Support VESA Mount

Source : Anandtech : TPU

