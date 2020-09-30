Gigabyte BRIX Pro mini PC powered by Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

Gigabyte has unveiled its new range of Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PCs BSi3-1115G4, BSi5-1135G7 and BSi7-1165G7 powered by Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors. Check out the specifications for each listed below.
Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PC BSi3-1115G4 (rev. 1.0)
Intel® 11th Gen CoreTM Processor ( Tiger Lake UP3)
BSi5-1135G7(1.0)
Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PCBSi5-1135G7 (rev. 1.0)
Intel® 11th Gen CoreTM Processor ( Tiger Lake UP3)
New Intel® Xe Graphic (Core i7/ i5 only)
GB-BSi7-1165G7(1.0)
Gitabyte BRIX Pro mini PCBSi7-1165G7 (rev. 1.0)
Intel® 11th Gen CoreTM Processor ( Tiger Lake UP3)
New Intel® Xe Graphic (Core i7/ i5 only)
