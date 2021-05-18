Gigabyte Aero laptops powered by 8-core 11th Gen Core CPUs



This month Gigabyte has announced the launch of new Aero laptops powered by 8-core 11th Gen core processors, supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. Unlike the low-profile version H35 4-core 8-thread CPU launched by the processor giant Intel in early 2021, Intel Core i9-11980HK and lntel Core i7-11800H of the 11th Gen H45 CPUs come with 8 cores, 16 threads and 45 W, leading to AERO’s breakthrough increase of 25% in performance score.

[Product] AERO 4K OLED Creator Laptop (2021)

“The revisions of the 15-inch AERO 15 OLED and 17-inch AERO 17 HDR this time, all originated from the needs of image editing, picture design, and other creators’ pain points. The new laptops not only reach the balance between high performance and portability which is crucial for creators, but also include the latest version of CPU that integrates Thunderbolt 4 interface, supporting the new-gen PCIe Gen4 SSD as well as Wi-Fi 6, resulting in a significant enhancement in performance and transmission rate. In addition, the new AERO laptops possess the world-leading dual-certified color calibration displays. Apart from X-Rite color calibration process, AERO has also obtained Pantone Validated certification, creating AERO laptops with the most alluring visuals on Earth, giving all creators a smoother and more colorful journey of creation.”

Source : Gigabyte

