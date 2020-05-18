Gigabtye W480 VISION motherboards announced

Hardware manufacturer Gigabtye has unveiled their new range of W480 VISION series motherboards this week, setting “new standards in the reliability, performance, and convenience for creative professionals.”

“VISION is the ability to see beyond. It is an attitude to create with tremendous dedication and craftsmanship. With VISION, you can see more, explore more, and achieve more. Let VISION help your creativity flow with its minimalist design language, thoughtful features, reliable operation, and powerful performance” explains Gigabtye.

“The W480 VISION series motherboards inherit Gigabtye’s leadership in motherboard power design and VRM thermal, using up to 12-phase direct power design paired with highly durable DrMOS to provide the best power balance. Solid power pin connectors on the W480 VISION series motherboards ensure that the power delivery is stable while reducing excess heat during high workload to prevent throttling, and make the processor more stable to avoid downtime due to an unstable power supply. With the new design of the fins-array, direct-touch heat-pipe, and large heat sink plus and Smart Fan 5 technology, it not only strengthens the thermal effect, but also takes into account the appearance design, allowing the Gigabyte W480 VISION motherboards to be both stylish and thermally efficient.

Gigabtye W480 VISION motherboards use PCIe 4.0 grade PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality. With PCIe x4 M.2 slots and large heat dissipation film, it allows M.2 SSD high efficiency and low temperature operation. In addition, W480 VISION W and W480M VISION W which are designed for workstation construction, have built-in up to 10 SATA interfaces, allowing users to easily build multi-disk RAID settings while taking into account high speed, large capacity, and data protection. Users no need to worry about the works damage or important data lose just because of the accidents. Furthermore, the SATA DOM ports designed in the W480 VISION W motherboard can increase the speed of SATA storage devices, and has high reliability. The workstation or even server builders who have related requirements can use it for device backup and recovery, device authentication, operating system installation, construction of embedded system storage devices, etc., so that the system configuration is more flexible.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Gigabtye, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals