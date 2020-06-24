Genshin Impact PlayStation 4 closed beta starts July 1st 2020

The development team at miHoYo Technology creating the new Genshin Impact open world action game set in a fantasy land called Teyvat. Has today announced that the role-playing games PlayStation 4 closed beta will start next month on July 1st 2020. PlayStation 4 players wanting to take part in the closed beta, should jump over to the official website to register thier interest. Although applying does not guarantee that you will gain access to the Final Closed Beta.

Players are free to choose between English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese character voiceovers for a fully immersive audio experience. PS4 users can play the closed beta with language support in: English, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, and Thai.

“You will be playing as ‘The Traveler’, who braves this whole new world only to be deprived of their power and more importantly, their only kin. With scarce knowledge of this mysterious realm, in order to unveil the riddles of this enigmatic world and achieve the ultimate goal of reuniting with your kin, you set off a journey across a foreign land with your only companion, the cute and kind-hearted Paimon.

During this beta, PS4 players will get to explore a slice of the wonderful in-game world. Enjoy your journey as it takes you from the serene city of Mondstadt to the majestic region of Liyue Harbor. However, if you ever feel lonely or need a helping hand against a powerful monster, there is also the option to invite your friends into your world. We are absolutely excited for you to experience our co-op system that allows you to create a party of up to four players. “

Source : Closed Beta : PlayStation

