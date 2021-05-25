Genesis announces US pricing for the GV70 SUV

One of the more interesting new SUVs to rebuild in the recent months comes from Genesis and is called the GV70. While many of the features and specifications of the SUV were announced a while back, pricing was a mystery. Genesis is now announced that the 2022 GV70 will start at $41,000.

Standard equipment for the price includes all-wheel drive, a 14.5-inch HD multimedia display, and a suite of driver assistance and safety technologies. In that suite of driver assistance technology is Highway Driving Assist. Genesis also points out that all of its vehicles include Service Valetthat includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pickup for three years or 36,000 miles.

The vehicle is offered with two engine configurations, including a gas-powered 2.5-liter turbo or an optional 3.5-liter twin-turbo. Genesis also offers the GV70 in a Sport model with unique front and rear fascias along with exclusive wheels and interior trims. The entry-level 3.5-liter version starts at $52,600. The most expensive version is the 3.5-liter all-wheel-drive Sport Prestige starting at $62,500. None of the vehicles include the $1045 destination and freight charge.

