Garmin CamperVan GPS sat-nav unveiled

Garmin is launching a new Sat Nav designed specifically for camper vans, the Garmin CamperVan GPS sat-nav and the device will retail for £259.99.

The Garmin CamperVan GPS sat-nav comes with a 6.95 inch display and it has been designed to be used in the UK and Europe.

“As the popularity of road trips in smaller vans continues to grow, Garmin set out to make a sat-nav that’s easy to control and rely on for every trip,” said Thiemo Weinschenk, Garmin Europe senior product manager for consumer automotive. “CamperVan recommends attractions along the way and even shows travellers preloaded directories for campsites, and stop-overs – no need to plan a trip or second-guess a route. Just explore.”

“We are excited our Michelin Green Guide has been implemented in the Garmin CamperVan device. Customers can always see where the best attractions are along the route without having to spend much time searching,” said Philippe Orain, Michelin editorial director for travel and food guides. “Our three-star rating system from “interesting” to “worth a special journey” and high-quality photos make it easier for road-trip enthusiasts to take a detour or stay on the road to find the next interesting spot.”

