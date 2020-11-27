Allite A2 105W GaN charger from £49

A new affordable GaN Charger has been launched by Kickstarter this month in the form of the Allite A2, offering a compact yet powerful 105w charger capable of charging the latest iPhone 12 and MacBook Pro systems at full speed simultaneously. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £37, offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Allite A2 105W GaN charger Kickstarter campaign is successful and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Allite A2 105W GaN charger project review the promotional video below.

“Have you ever wondered why the charging brick says 100W but you get a mere 60W? And you can’t seem to continuously charge your MacBook Pro and iPhone at the same time? Ultra-compact appearance along with an enhanced charging capability. The Allite A2 is the kind of charger you can toss into your bag or backpack without hesitation. The new iPhone 12 has upgraded to 20W fast charging. So, the Allite A2 gives you a 20W charging port that works perfectly with your new iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro.”

“Say goodbye to 60W share charging, A2 gives you 85W + 20W while charging two USB-C devices such as MacBook Pro and your new iPhone simultaneously. The next-generation Smart Multi-Port Power Distribution solution will maintain reliable and stable current for all your devices. The Allite A2 is the world’s smallest 105W Gallium Nitride charger. Embedded with USB3.1 PD 3.0/PD 2.0/PPS/QC4+/AFC/FCP/Apple Mode function.”

The Allite A2 105W GaN charger provides users with 85W + 20W while charging two USB-C devices. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Allite A2 105W GaN charger crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

