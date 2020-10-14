SPC Gear LIX and LIX Plus Onyx White gaming mouse

SPC Gear has unveiled its latest gaming mouse range consisting of the LIX Plus Onyx White and LIX Onyx White. The LIX Onyx White Gaming Mice are among the lightest on the market weighing just 59g and gamers can set the precision from 200 to 12,000 DPI for the LIX Plus Onyx White and from 200 to 8.000 DPI for the LIX Onyx White.

“The Onyx White version of the LIX Plus and LIX gaming mice uses the proven honeycomb design of the series and blends the mouse as well as the sleeved Paracord cables in elegant white color. The fully addressable RGB lighting is implemented in the LIX Onyx White models and offers a vast variety of color choices and effects. “

“Gamers are able to customize the lighting for the scroll wheel, the chassis and the SPC Gear logo inside the structure separated according to their liking. It is also possible to assign separate colors and effects to the individual profiles, allowing the users to immediately see which profile is currently active.”

The The SPC Gear LIX Onyx White and LIX Plus Onyx White gaming mouse range is now available to purchase worlwide, with the LIX Plus Onyx White priced at 44€, and the LIX Onyx White priced at 32€.

Source : LIX Plus Onyx White : LIX Onyx White

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals