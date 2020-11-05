ASRock X570 Phantom Velocita gaming motherboard introduced

ASRock has introduced a new gaming motherboard this week, the X570 PG Velocita. Designed for AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, the X570 PG Velocita provides the 14 Digi Power Phase and 50 A Dr. MOS, offering a completely smooth power delivery to fully develop the OC potential of CPUs with optimized heat dissipation, explains ASRock. Equipped with two Hyper M.2 sockets with full-coverage heatsink for up to Gen4 x4 (64 Gb/s), together with PCI express 4.0 slots for graphic cards.

“Users may well spot on the phantom gaming logo’s difference! The blazing fire in the core symbols the higher transmit rate. Users can enjoy the PCI express 4.0 with double bandwidth from previous generation. At the same time, the whole new Killer Ethernet & Wifi offer a faster and more reliable networking for gamers towards perfect gaming experiences. The cool color around contrasts quite markedly with the flame inside, making the design code of phantom gaming full of mystery. The frame-break shield integrates all elements above, showing temperament of domineer and unbeatable strength of new Phantom Gaming.”

Specifications of the ASRock X570 Phantom Velocita gaming motherboard :

– Supports AMD AM4 socket Ryzen™ 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 series processors

– 14 Power Phase Design, Digi Power, Dr. MOS

– Supports DDR4 5000+ (OC)

– 2 PCIe 4.0 x16, 3 PCIe 4.0 x1*

– Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort

– 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio

– 8 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)*

– 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 (Rear Type A+C, Front Type-C), 10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 6 Rear)

– Killer E3100 2.5G LAN

– Killer AX1650 802.11ax WiFi 6

Source : ASRock : TPU

