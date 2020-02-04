Gigabyte AORUS F127Q Tactical 165 Hz gaming monitor $550

Gigabyte has introduced the new AORUS F127Q gaming monitor specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts offering a 165 Hz refresh rate in a 27″ QHD panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The new gaming monitor is now available to purchase price of $550 throughout the United States from Gigabyte partners and online retailers such as Amazon.

“The AORUS F127Q is one of the most responsive gaming monitors in the market. By accelerating the twisting speed of the liquid crystals, the response time can be reduced to 1 ms, and let you enjoy a fluent gaming experience without any ghosting effects. This feature is particularly useful with high tempo games! The AORUS F127Q uses an advanced 10 bits (8 bits+FRC) Color IPS display technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles with 178/178 degrees. While in fierce competition, the F127Q’s smooth rendering ability eliminates any chance of ghosting effects.”

Features of the new AORUS F127Q gaming monitor include :

– GameAssist – Gives you the ability to create several custom crosshairs and assist you on the battlefield.

– AORUS OSD Sidekick – Allows you to set the display options with keyboard and mouse. AORUS also provides firmware updates and backups for this monitor, so you can enjoy new features and make your sidekick smarter with protection.

– Smart close-talk voice capturing technology with dual mics perfectly cancels out the environmental noises/sounds with the least voice distortion, letting your teammate receive your voice clearly.

– Picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP)

– Ergonomic Design – Offers an extensive range of height, tilt, pivot, stroke, and swivel adjustments.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals