Acer Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300 and Nitro 5 gaming laptops

Acer has introduced new gaming laptops to its range in the form of the Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) gaming laptop which will be available throughout the United States during July 2021 with prices starting from $1699 and in Europe during June 2021 priced at €1499.

Together with a 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-57) that will be available throughout the United States in June priced at $1099 and throughout Europe priced at €999 as well as China. The 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-54) will be available in the US during June 2021 priced at $1299 and throughout Europe priced at €1299.

“The new Predator Helios 300 comes with everything gamers need to conquer the competition, starting with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. All of this power is supported by Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan, a custom engineered fan with eighty-nine 0.8 mm (0.003 in) metal blades that generate 55% more airflow than a plastic fan[2]. The 17-inch model further includes Acer’s Vortex Flow Design concept, a strategically organized cooling layout designed to generate aerodynamic flows to enhance cooling on the CPU and GPU, and additionally lower the chassis’ skin temperature.

At just 19.9 mm (0.78 in), the Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) is a beast of a laptop that users can comfortably fit into a backpack or briefcase. The notebook’s all-metal chassis encases an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor capable of reaching 4.6 GHz, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Series Laptop GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, making it more than capable of tearing through the latest games. From there, users have the choice of funneling this power into one of two directions: those who want their games to come alive can opt for a 165 Hz QHD panel, while those seeking every advantage possible can opt for a blisteringly fast 360 Hz FHD panel. Topping it all off, a 3 ms overdrive response[1] ensures that kicking the laptop into high-gear is a tear-free and seamless experience.

This generation of the Nitro 5 packs a serious punch, boasting up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Series Laptop GPU and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. These powerful specs propel the notebook’s 15.6- (AN515-57) or 17.3-inch (AN517-54) QHD IPS[3] display to a 165 Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time[1], while an 80% screen-to-body ratio lets players see more of the action and less of the bezels. In addition to speed, the Nitro 5 also goes big on storage: a pair of M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs[1] slots offer up to a massive 1 TB Raid 0 SSD or 2 TB HDD of memory so players can keep all of their games, movies and stream footage on hand.”

Source : Acer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals