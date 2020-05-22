New Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 gaming laptop launches

Razer as introduce the new Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 gaming laptop powered by 10th gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor with a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and 5.1GHz Turbo Boost on the new 8-core processor. The Razer Blade Pro 17 is powerful enough to take on the latest AAA titles while delivering productivity performance when needed, says Razer

The Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 laptop features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics, harnessing the power of ray tracing technology and AI, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics performs up to 15% faster than its predecessor.

“We’re pushing the limits to what a gaming laptop can do. The Razer Blade Pro 17 is built with a powerful processor to run performance-demanding AAA games on the go. We’ve made it nearly 25% smaller than its predecessor, with a faster 17.3” display that’s fitted into a body as sleek and compact as a 15” laptop”

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the perfect laptop for power users, pro gamers, and creatives alike,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business. “It’s a workstation, stream setup, and battle rig all wrapped up in one sleek and sexy 17-inch bundle. The Blade Pro 17 can tackle the latest games and most intensive workloads as easily as it can fit into a backpack.”

Features and specifications of the new Razer Blade Pro 17 2020 gaming laptop :

– Windows 10 Home

– 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 8 core (2.3GHz)

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

– 17.3″ Full HD 300Hz, 100% sRGB, 6.0mm bezel, factory calibrated

– 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

– 16GB Dual-Channel (8GB x 2) DDR4 2667MHz

– 70.5Whr Battery

– Keyboard Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma

– Gigabit 2.5Gb Ethernet

– USB & Thunderbolt 3 – USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A) x3, USB3.2 Gen 2 (USB-C), Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)

– Wireless Intel Wireless-AX201 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Bluetooth 5 Webcam

– Windows Hello built-in IR HD webcam (1MP / 720P)

– Black with backlit green logo and green USB ports

– Dimensions 0.78″ x 9.25″ x 13.98″ / 19.9mm x 235mm x 355mm Weight6.06 lbs / 2.75 kg

Source : Razer

