Affordable Redmi G $835 144 Hz gaming laptop

Today the affordable Xiaomi Redmi G gaming laptop as launched in China with prices starting from $720 offering a gaming laptop powered by a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 series graphics, 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD.

equipped with a 16.1 inch LCD display offering 300-nits of brightness and 100-percent sRGB color gamut and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Options are available to upgrade your gaming notebook with a 144 Hz display from $835.

Other features of the gaming laptop include a backlit keyboard, dual cooling fans, 55 Wh battery, support for Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1 and a selection of connectivity including Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio, 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-Aand 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A.

Source : Liliputing : GizmoChina : GSM Arena : Weibo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals