ASUS Premium Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop

Asus has this week unveiled a new flagship gaming laptop in the form of the ASUS Premium Strix SCAR 17 capable of supporting up to Intel Core i9 10th generation processors supported by up to 32 GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 memory. The systems are part of the range that will include Liquid Metal Thermal Compound to boost the cooling performance of its intelligent cooling system that combines ventilation, self-cleaning fans, and on-the-fly optimization.

customers will have the option of including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPERgraphics chip and thanks to the gaming laptops upgraded cooling lets the ROG Boost take the GPU’s clock speeds up to 1560MHz at a full 150W in Turbo mode, outpacing standard GeForce RTX 2080 configurations.

“Speed and agility are crucial stats in the world of esports, where razor-thin margins make the difference between victory and defeat. In a massive melee, you need a gaming machine that can keep up with the action. Staying competitive at the highest levels demands a high-refresh display and power-packed GPU that can deliver the fluid frame rates required to catch every moment.”

“The flagship ROG Strix SCAR 17 represents the pinnacle of professional esports. Its blisteringly fast 300Hz gaming panel surpasses the current tournament standard, while its larger chassis and cooling module can run the new GeForce RTX™ 2080 SUPER GPU at a full 150W. This config pumps out enough frames to saturate the expansive 17.3” display with the sublimely smooth gameplay required for competitive play.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Asus press release by following the link below.

Source : Asus

