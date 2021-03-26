AOC GH200 and GH300 gaming headsets arrive in May 2021 from $53



AOC has announced the imminent arrival of two new gaming headsets in the form of the AOC GH200 and GH300 equipped with 50 mm neodymium drivers, offering a frequency range of 20 Hz – 20 kHz and running with an impedance of 32 Ω (±15%) for apparently optimal sound quality. The AOC GH200 features a 2 m braided cable as well as a 3.5 mm jack and comes with a Y-splitter, enabling users to split mic and headphone outputs if needed. While the omnidirectional boom microphone can be optimally adjusted for comfort and audio levels. With the 100 Hz – 10 kHz frequency range.

“Thanks to its universally common 3.5 mm connector, this headset is a perfect match for PCs, consoles or mobile devices. The in-line remote offers volume and microphone on/off controls. Users are able to use Windows Sonic Spatial Sound for PC and Xbox. The subtle gun-metal finish perfectly blends in with other PC components and makes the headphones an attractive choice for remote work video calls or online classes.

The AOC GH300 instead comes with a 2 m USB cable. With its virtual 7.1 surround sound capability, gamers can pinpoint exactly where the sound is coming from in the game, increasing their chances to react appropriately – or to enjoy movies while feeling completely immersed in the story. In terms of sound quality, users will be able to reproduce studio quality audio at 24 bit/96 Khz and have the closest experience of the real audio of the game. For even more customization, the metal mesh cover of the GH300 includes RGB lighting with 4 modes (breathing, cyclic, static, off), controllable via the in-line remote, which also houses volume controls and mic on/off switches. The detachable boom mic’s LED indicates when the mic is muted, which simplifies everyday use and helps to avoid unwanted muting.”

Source : AOC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals