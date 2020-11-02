G.Skill Extreme Low Latency DDR4 3600 CL14 64GB memory kits launching this quarter

G.Skill as announced that its new Extreme Low Latency DDR4-3600 CL14 64GB memory kits will soon be available to purchase and will be officially launching before the end of 2020 and available to purchase from worldwide distribution partners. The low latency performance memory specifications will support Intel XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and will be available as DDR4-3600 CL14-15-15-35 in 64 GB (16GBx4) and 32 GB (16GBx2) configurations under the Trident Z Neo, Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB, and Ripjaws V series.

“At G.SKILL, we are always searching for the ultimate memory kit, tuned not only for speed, but also for efficiency. And to achieve high efficiency, this means lower latency timings. As the market demand for higher capacity increases, G.SKILL has risen to the challenge, and is introducing the DDR4-3600 CL14-15-15-35 64 GB (16 GB x4) memory kit specification, shown validated on the Intel-based ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (WI-FI) Z490 and MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE motherboards, as well as the AMD-based ASUS PRIME X570-P motherboard.”

Once again, the memory kits have been manufactured using high-performance Samsung B-die ICs to achieve the low latency of CL14 at DDR4-3600 says G.Skill.

Source : G.Skill

