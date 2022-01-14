Kara Pure makes fresh drinking water from air

The team of engineers at Kara Pure have created a unique machine that is capable of generating up to 10 L of fresh drinking water per day directly from the air. Kara Pure is the world’s first ir-to-water dispenser of mineral-rich alkaline water and is now available to back via Indiegogo. “Yes! You read that right. With Kara Pure, you can enjoy delicious alkaline and mineral-rich water from the air. ” Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

Make pure water from the air

As Kara Pure produces water by capturing humidity in the air, it also serves you as a dehumidifier, removing excess water from your surrounding environment.

“There is one way you can always be sure that you are getting delicious, mineral-rich, clean, and high-quality drinking water. And it’s Kara Pure. Featuring never-seen-before innovative air-to-water technology. It transforms the standard air in your home into a 9.2+ pH antioxidant-alkaline water. This air-to-water dispenser makes it possible to have up to 2.5 gallons (~10 liters) of water every day from thin air. Water is everywhere in the air we breathe, even in the driest deserts. However, it remains trapped in the atmosphere until the right conditions allow it to be released.”

Assuming that the Kara Pure funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Kara Pure mineral water maker project view the promotional video below.

“Kara Pure captures the air around you. It processes it, to remove all the impurities. The cleaned air then undergoes a special heat exchange and cooling process. And finally condenses the water in the air. Kara Pure provides mineral-rich water. After filtration, it adds the 7 essential natural minerals — calcium magnesium, lithium, zinc, selenium, strontium, and metasilicic acid — to give a powerful boost to your health and immune system. So, Kara Pure helps you to get the most out of it. With a balanced blend of minerals, Kara Pure can help improve your mood, skin health, and overall well-being. It’s an excellent way to start and get you through your day, ensuring you get the hydration you need.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mineral water maker, jump over to the official Kara Pure crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

