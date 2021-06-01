PlayStation Now games this month, Witcher 3, Virtua Fighter 5, Slay the Spire



The official PlayStation team has this week launched the free PlayStation Now games for June 2021, making available the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Virtua Fighter 5 and Slay the Spire. Adam Michel Senior Manager of Game Services Content at SIE explains more as well as celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog.

“PlayStation Now’s June lineup features open world adventuring, 30th anniversary celebrations, the return of a fighting icon and a compelling combination of roguelike and card building. Starting tomorrow, June 1, you can hunt monsters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition (also known as the Complete Edition), celebrate Sonic’s birthday with a trio of fantastic titles starring the blue hedgehog, battle friends locally or online in Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and attempt to Slay the Spire.”

Source : PlayStation blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals