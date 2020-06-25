Free Cyberpunk 2077 goodies from GOG and CD Projekt Red

GOG and CD Projekt Red have joined forces to offer a bundle of free goodies from Cyberpunk 2077. The Cyberpunk 2077 digital goodie collection is up for grabs until July 4th and if you preorder the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game you will also receive special discounts on the games merchandise. The team at GOG explain little more about the freebies and offers.

– Enhance your living room, computer desktop, and even mobile phone with beautiful Cyberpunk 2077 printable posters, digital wallpapers, and steelbook art.

– Learn more details about the dark world of the future thanks to cool Cyberpunk 2077 concept art, character renders, and weapon blueprints.

– Check out new, cool stuff like in-game ad posters and fresh concept art that will make you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 even more.

“We have a special gift for everyone that simply can’t wait for the Cyberpunk 2077 premiere or for those that want to dive deeper into the game’s rich universe. Visit GOG.COM today and claim your free Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection! Be sure to grab it as soon as possible, because this limited-time offer will only be available until July 4th, 2020!

Take this unique opportunity to explore the upcoming game’s world just as the anticipated Night City Wire event unfolds before our eyes on the 25th of June. For the first time, the Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection compiles almost 4 GB of data, including the best official digital content previously released by CD PROJEKT RED, as well as some awesome new additions.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order discount pack includes:

– 35% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch available in CD PROJEKT RED STORE.

– 20% off all items available in the J!NX store.

– 25% off select Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise from Dark Horse at Things From Another World.

Visit the GOG website before July 4th, 2020, 5 PM UTC to take advantage of the generous offers available.

Source : GOG

