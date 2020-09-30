Ford talks towing and payload capacity for the 2021 F-150

Ford is offering new details on the towing and payload capacity for the 2021 F-150 pickup with each of the six available powertrain packages. The least capable of the line is the base 3.3-liter V-6 engine with 1985 pounds of maximum payload and 8200 pounds of maximum conventional towing. Opt for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, and the truck is capable of 2480 pounds of maximum payload and 10,100 pounds of maximum towing.

The 5.0-liter V-8 engine, which will probably be the most common option for the truck, has a maximum payload of 3325 pounds and maximum conventional towing of 13,000 pounds. Interestingly, stepping up to the 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel V-6 drops the maximum payload 1840 pounds and maximum conventional towing to 12,100 pounds.

The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 has a 3250-pound maximum payload and 14,000 pounds of conventional towing capacity, which Ford says is best in class. The most exciting powertrain option is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost, which offers 430 horsepower and 570 pounds-feet of torque, the most torque ever in an F-150.

