Ford Expedition XL STX adds new style to the full-size SUV

Ford has announced that it has a new option package for the Expedition XL full-size SUV. buyers can now opt for the 2021 Expedition XL STX Package, which adds features and brings an attractive price for SUV shoppers. While full-size SUVs typically seat seven or more, the expedition STX seats five with lots of cargo capacity.

STX buyers get an eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar and manual recline. The second-row has a 40/20/40 split-bench with CenterSlide that folds flat for cargo storage of up to 104.6 cubic feet. The package also has a cargo management system, cargo protector, and cargo net. The STX Package has a distinctive gloss-black five-bar grille and 18-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted aluminum wheels.

Other features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with tri-zone automatic temperature control. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is integrated along with four 12-volt outlets and multimedia USB ports. Standard power comes from a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that makes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission and Class IV tow hitch are standard. Buyers can choose four-wheel-drive with electronic limited-slip differential and the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package as options. The 2021 Expedition XL STX starts at $49,995 and is available to order now.

