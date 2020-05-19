Ford Europe unveils Ranger Thunder pickup

One of the coolest trucks that Ford fans in Europe get that Americans can’t is the Ford Ranger Raptor. Ford Europe has announced a new version of the Ranger truck called the Ford Ranger Thunder that uses the same powertrain from the Ranger Raptor. The engine is the bi-turbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The Ranger Thunder will be limited to 4500 examples across Europe and adds exclusive interior and exterior design cues. The truck is offered and Sea Gray color only and has exclusive 18-inch black alloy wheels and Ebony Black trim on the front grille, bumper, skid plates, fog light surrounds, load bay sports hoop, and door handles. The truck also features red trim details.

Ford fits the truck with LED headlights with darkened bezels and a bedliner along with a Black Mountain Top powder-coated roller shutter. The order books for the vehicle are open now, with deliveries taking place in late summer 2020. It’s unclear how much the truck will cost at this time.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals