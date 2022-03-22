Ford confirms official F-150 Lightning range estimates

We talked about some leaked window stickers that showed the official driving range for the F-150 Lightning. Ford has now confirmed the official driving range for all versions of the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning Pro SR has a driving range of 230 miles.

The F-150 Lightning Pro ER, which is only available for fleet buyers, targeted a driving range of 300 miles but received an EPA estimated range of 320 miles. The standard range Lightning XLT has an EPA estimated range of 230 miles per charge. The extended range XLT has a driving range of 320 miles.

Lightning Lariat standard range can go 230 miles per charge, while the extended-range version is good for 320 miles. Ford was targeting a driving range for the top-of-the-line Lightning Platinum of 280 miles, but the vehicle achieves a driving range of 300 miles per charge. The Platinum has the same battery pack as the Extended Range models, but its extra bells and whistles chew 20 miles off the driving range.

