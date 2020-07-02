Ford Bronco unveil happens July 13, will be on TV

Ford has announced that the reveal for the highly-anticipated Ford Bronco will happen on July 13. Better news for fans wanting to see the unveiling is that Ford has teamed up with Disney to broadcast the event on cable, digital, and streaming properties. Three custom 3-minute films will air on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic in each of the network’s first commercial breaks in the 8:00 pm ET hour.

All three of the films will be offered on Hulu the next day. Ford has announced that it will share more content highlighting the capabilities of the Bronco and new features on its social channels. Reservations for the Bronco will start on July 13 at 8 pm ET on Ford.com.

A reservation will cost fans $100. “Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “As a new era for Bronco begins, we’re proud to tap the strengths of epic adventurers like Jimmy Chin and Disney storytellers to help bring Bronco to life and inspire millions of people to get out into the wild.”

