Ford Blue Oval City is its newest auto production facility

Like other automakers, Ford is pushing hard into the electric vehicle realm. To facilitate its significant expansion of electric vehicle production, Ford has announced Blue Oval City, designed to bring electric vehicles to customers in America at scale.

The automaker has said that the new production facility is its largest, most advanced, and most efficient complex in the Ford brand’s 118-year history. Blue Oval City is being constructed on a six square mile site in western Tennessee. The facility will be used to build next-generation electric F-Series trucks along with advanced batteries.

Ford has also confirmed a new BlueOvalSK Battery Park would be built in central Kentucky, consisting of twin battery plants to provide batteries for new Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. The battery plant will have an investment of $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs. A total of three new battery plants are being constructed that will enable a combined 129-gigawatt hours of production capacity specifically for Ford.

