FOLDUP pocket wireless battery pack with Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds $45

FOLDUP is a new multifunctional pocket battery pack which not only folds into a small form factor but also includes integrated wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds. The foldup wireless power pack has this week launched by Kickstarter and is now available to back from just $45. Early bird pledges are offering a 50% discount off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

Equipped with a USB-C charging port the compact battery pack is smaller than a credit card and features a nano adhesive surface allowing you to attach it directly to the back of your smart phone to enable wireless charging whenever required without the need for cables.

“FOLDUP is the world’s first small and multi-purpose foldup powerbank. Created by a team of seasoned designers, it offers a 5000mAh battery with 3-in-1 functionality in a device that is the same size as your credit card and uses a patented foldup structure Its small design allows it to be brought onboard airplanes without hassles, and unlike large bulky powerbanks, it can comfortably fit into a shirt, pants pocket or even the palm of your hand.”

“It’s built-in TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds and ability to fold out into a phone holder (that offers wireless and wired charging) are made to bring you more out of the devices you use, without the cable clutter that comes with other powerbanks.”

For more details and full specifications on both the battery pack and its integrated wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

