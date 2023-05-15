A new Kickstarter campaign has launched this week which is already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 430 backers with still 30 days remaining. Oru Camp is a new modern outdoor furniture range inspired by origami and designed to provide a versatile yet steady and elegant folding furniture range. Featuring a stool, chair and outdoor table the Oru Camp components are available from just $49.

Created by the same company that designed the origami inspired Oru Kayak folding canoe the team has taken their expertise to building outdoor furniture that can be used in a wide variety of different situations whether you are camping, attending sports fixtures or just relaxing in your back garden.

Oru Camp furniture

“Each piece has built-in storage for everything you need for a day outside. The SwitchTable even features two separate storage compartments – one for ice and drinks and one for dry stuff. Oru Camp items are made of rigid materials instead of flimsy fabric and poles. So they feel— and last— like wood or metal patio furniture.”

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

Outdoor folding table and chairs

“You go outside for the beauty— so why bring ugly stuff with you? Clean modern lines let you gather in style. Oru Camp products are as light as 5 pounds! Pick up and go anywhere adventure takes you. Fit your whole Oru Camp set up in the trunk, or throw it over your shoulder to hop on the train. The flat packed, rectangular form factor allows for easy carrying and stacking.”

Assuming that the Oru Camp funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Oru Camp a modern outdoor furniture solution project sift the promotional video below.

“Use them anywhere— in any way. Multifunctional features make them great for the backyard, the beach, a camping trip, or the kids’ soccer game. No loose components – assembly is as easy as a walk in the park! Ever see outdoor furniture that can do this? Our unique material, the same our kayaks are made from, allows you the light up your evening outside with an Oru LED Light Kit. Knocked over that drink? No problem. Oru Camp surfaces wipe clean quickly— no more moldy fabrics.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the a modern outdoor furniture solution, jump over to the official Oru Camp crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





