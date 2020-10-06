Alien DX2 EDC folding knife from $99

If you are in the market for a pocket folding knife, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Alien Knives DX2. The handle material is composed of 6AL4V Titanium due to its unique characteristics and Luis Davo the creator and designer of the Alien Knives DX2 production model explains more about the choice of materials for the blade.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £77, offering a discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Alien Knives DX2 folding knife Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Alien Knives DX2 folding knife project watch the promotional video below.

DX2 Production Run Specifications:

– Blade Length: 3.54”

– Blade Thickness: .125”

– Overall Open Length: 8.62”

– Closed Handle Length: 5.08”

– Handle Thickness: .44”

“We went with S35VN stainless steel made Crucible which is a high-end martensitic stainless that is high in Carbon, Vanadium, and Chromium . S35VN is designed to offer a great balance between toughness, hardness and corrosion resistance. A small bit of a carbide called “Niobium” was introduced in the place of some of the steel’s vanadium content, an innovative and critically altering change that sets S35VN steel apart from its predecessor and many other steels. The niobium, combined with the carbon, makes this steel 15 to 20 percent tougher than S30V.”

“By pledging on a DX2 folding knife, you are not only purchasing a knife but helping establish a long term relationship with us. We truly do value all our customers because we love this industry and what we do here at Alien Knives. When you have love and passion for what you do, it becomes second nature when perfecting your craft. The DX2 offers perfect ergonomics for true cutting performance for the intention of what a knife is intended to do . We have been in the tactical knife industry for over a decade and are now transitioning to a full time manufacturing operation. A deep culture of research and development has been incorporated into the DX2 folding. The DX2 is combination of design with feedback not just from engineers but from the roots of our knife community which is you. We wanted to create a knife that you will always want to have in your pocket and you would be proud to own. A tool for your every day needs while living an urban lifestyle. The hollow grind on the DX2 is thinner than the industry standards providing a cutting experience like nothing else.”

The DX2 features a caged ceramic ball bearing system within the pivot for smooth opening action. The knife was designed to be simple yet appealing focusing on a forward pitched blade angle to get the cutting edge right were you need it the most while not interfering with your knuckles or hand. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Alien Knives DX2 folding knife crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

