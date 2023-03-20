MyCanoe SOLO 2 folding canoe from $489

Outdoor adventurers looking for a more convenient way to explore waterways may be interested in a new second-generation folding canoe designed by the team of engineers at MyCanoe. The aptly named SOLO 2 canoe has been designed to be the lightest, simplest and most affordable portable canoe on the market and has this month launched via Kickstarter blasting past its required pledge goal with still 11 days remaining on its campaign. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $489 or £402 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We believe outdoor recreation is vital to our modern lifestyle. Outdoor recreation should be fun, not uncomfortable and difficult. Our mission is to develop innovative outdoor gear to help people spend more time enjoying the outdoors rather than wasting time hauling and setting up their gear. Thus, we created a lightweight portable folding boat that fits in your car. We get you started on your adventure sooner and help you explore longer. MyCanoe is ready for adventure when you are.

Folding canoe

“We understand it can take time to decide if a product is right for you, which is why we offer 60-day paddle trial. We allow you to return Solo 2, so you can rest assured you won’t be stuck with something you don’t love! If it has been used, we will provide guidance on donating it locally. If it is unused, we will send a pre-paid shipping label.”

Assuming that the MyCanoe SOLO 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the MyCanoe SOLO 2 folding canoe project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the folding canoe, jump over to the official MyCanoe SOLO 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

