Foam Armory EVA Scaillemaille foam armor hits Kickstarter

Cosplayers looking for an easy way to create foam armor, may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign introducing light and affordable costume Scaillemaille armor that can be customized to suit your design, outfit or style. The new Scaillemaille armor has been created by the team behind the previously launched EVA Foam Chainmaille.

– Affordable! Foam is less expensive than metal.

– Lightweight! Walk around all day with less impact on your body. Don’t pay extra for suitcase weight!

– Easy to assemble! Similar to crocheting! No more raw fingers from metalworking keeping your soul intact!

– Fully customizable! EVA foam can be shaped and painted as you wish!

– Compatible with our EVA Foam Chainmaille! Mix textures to expand your creative horizon!

– No pesky metal detectors to deal with at the airport or at cons!

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates). If the Scaillemaille campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Scaillemaille foam armor project review the promotional video below.

“From the creators of EVA Foam Chainmaille! Ben Eadie and Stephanie Chan are back with a new foam armor that YOU demanded! Perfect for costume designers, fashion designers, prop makers, theatre, television, movies, cosplay, and so much more like home décor, other crafts!”

“The Chainmaille YouTube episode of ‘Tested’ aired in January 2020. EVA Foam Chainmaille, was released in 2020 to an incredible reception with over pre-sales of 300 units in the first weekend! The EVA Foam Chainmaille became an overnight success! “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the foam armor, jump over to the official Scaillemaille crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

