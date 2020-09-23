MUKI invisable flick stand for laptops, tablets and phones

The MUKI BounceMan is an invisible flick stand designed to be used with your laptop, tablet or smartphone offering a variety of different ways to present the screen for a more ergonomic experience. Opening and folding takes just 0.3 seconds understand allows you to improve ventilation to hardware as well as improve your working posture.

Early bird pledges are available from $19 or roughly £15 offering a 51% saving off the recommended retail price. worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year. Constructed from a blended metal zinc alloy each click stand weighs just 70 g and each set contains a pair of stands. The stands are easily deployed thanks to their spring-loaded mechanism which can be triggered by pressing on the nearest end.

“MUKI BounceMan uses a spring-assisted mechanism that takes just 0.3 second to open and fold in one quick motion. Activate the switch and Whala, the stand automatically extends and stands on its own. Fold it in and it will be locked securely in place. Easy for anyone to use.”

“It transforms any desk, table, or surface into a comfortable, organized work environment within seconds. As slim as a coin, your laptop can slide in/out of its sleeve with MUKI on with absolutely no obstacle. No more frustration of repeated setting up and putting away, it allows you to make the most of your workspace in a smooth one-hand operation.”

Source : Kickstarter

