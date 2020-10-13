Fitrus Plus 2.0 personal fitness monitor and app

A new personal fitness assessment tool has been launched by Kickstarter this month in the form of the Fitrus Plus 2.0. A small device that is capable of measuring seven bio-data signals which it uses to provide users with body analysis, trend, exercise and nutrition guide, allowing you to easily maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $119 or £92, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Fitrus Plus Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Fitrus Plus project watch the promotional video below.

“Fitrus Plus 2.0 allows you to directly check your body composition and condition. You can simply check your body fat, skeletal muscle mass, BMI, basal metabolic rate, body water and step count all at once on the app. Additionally, it not only takes care of your body, but also looks after your psychological health by measuring your heart rate and stress level.”

“Fitrus Plus 2.0 is the best device that is beyond the standard body composition analyzer that can only analyze body compositions. It basically acts as your personal trainer! The app saves your body composition and bio-data in the cloud-based platform for it to be analyzed.”

Fitrus Plus 2.0 not only measures body compositions, but also measures heart rate, stress level, body temperature, and even the temperature of other substances. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Fitrus Plus crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

