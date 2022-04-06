Unique fibre-optic clock created by Hans Andersson

Maker, designer and electronics engineer Hans Andersson has created a unique fibre-optic clock that comprises of six segments. Underneath each one is a strand of fiber optic filament powered by an Arduino Nano development board which controls the colors of the clock and a DS3231 RTC module to manage time. Check out the video demonstration below to learn more about the project and its construction.

Fiibre-optic clock

If you are interested in building your very own fibre-optic clock you can jump over to the Instructables project page kindly created by Hans Andersson. Where he provides full instructions and lists of everything you need to create your very own O-Clock.

“This clock uses side glow fiber optics to tell the time in a colorful way. Red/Green/Blue = Hour/Minute/Second. The light comes från an LED strip that makes the fiber glow. But it also emits light at the ends and projects it on the wall. A light sensor senses the ambient light in the room and automatically adjusts the intensity of the LEDs. The light sensor also doubles as a button where you can select which animation you want to use to display the time. The clock is powered by an Arduino nano and it uses a ds3231 RTC to keep the time.”

“After coming to the conclusion that the traditional analog clock just isn’t enough and the digital clock is too boring, Hans Andersson decided to make his own version that integrates both RGB LEDs and fiber optics to show the current time in a far more entertaining manner. Rather than moving a set of three hands around in a circle or toggling a bunch of digits, the “O-Clock” lights up a series of 60 slits in a hollow ring in red, green, and blue, as well as many other colors, to indicate the hour, minute, and second.”

Source : Instructables : AB

