Ferrari SP51 is a one-off roadster

Ferrari has unveiled its latest one-off creation, the Ferrari SP51, a new roadster that is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS.

The Ferrari SP51 was created by Ferrari for one of their clients and it comes with the same engine, chassis, and layout as the 812 GTS.

Designed by the Flavio Manzoni-headed Ferrari Styling Centre, the SP51 is a front-engined V12 spider based on the 812 GTS platform from which it inherits its layout, chassis and engine. At first sight, the stunning new car’s most striking characteristic is its total absence of a roof, making it an authentic roadster in every respect, accentuating both its sporty character and ability to captivate both visually and in terms of en plein air driving exhilaration.

The SP51’s styling is both powerful and harmonious, thanks to its seamlessly muscular, undulating surfaces. Its forms are modern, sinuous and sensual at once, in great part as a result of the extensive use of bare carbon-fibre both on the exterior and in the cabin. The trim on the bonnet is particularly striking as it dynamically frames the two air vents.

