Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is designed for the track

Ferrari is launching a new version of their 488 which is designed to be used as a track only car, the Ferrari 488 GT Modificata.

The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is designed to be used for track days and Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events.

The car’s name includes the word “Modificata”, which in Ferrari jargon means designs that have been evolved for better performance. It maximises the already outstanding performance of the 488 GT3 and the 488 GTE by combining their most effective and innovative solutions, as well as developing new technologies linked mainly to a powertrain no longer limited by the FIA Balance of Performance. The legendary twin-turbo V8 was subject to advanced research, which resulted in specific components and the carry-over of materials from the racing engine. The maximum power delivered by the engine is now around 700 cv, due to the use of innovative solutions and more extreme and high-performance mapping. All this without compromising Ferrari’s proverbial reliability. The gearbox, available with different transmission ratios, and the carbon-fibre clutch, help to manage the increased power and torque delivered by the engine.

