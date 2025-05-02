Ferrari 296 Speciale: Unleashing 868bhp of Hybrid Fury

The Ferrari 296 Speciale is redefining the boundaries of hybrid performance, delivering an exhilarating driving experience that blends innovative technology with Ferrari’s racing DNA. As the latest addition to Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined plug-in hybrid berlinetta lineup, the 296 Speciale features a staggering 880 cv (868 bhp) of combined power from its hybrid powertrain. This model is not just an evolution of the 296 GTB but a revolution, setting new benchmarks in agility, responsiveness, and driver engagement. The 296 Speciale represents the culmination of Ferrari’s expertise in hybrid technology, aerodynamics, and performance engineering, resulting in a vehicle that pushes the limits of what is possible in a road-legal supercar.

Innovative Hybrid Powertrain

At the heart of the 296 Speciale lies a carefully engineered hybrid powertrain. The 120° V6 twin-turbo engine, paired with an uprated electric motor, delivers a combined output of 880 cv, making it the most powerful rear-wheel-drive production Ferrari to date. The internal combustion engine alone produces 700 cv, while the electric motor contributes an additional 180 cv in its new “extra boost” mode. This hybrid system not only enhances performance but also offers a full-electric driving mode with a range of up to 25 km, making it versatile for both track and urban use. The seamless integration of the electric motor and the V6 engine ensures instant throttle response and smooth power delivery across the rev range, providing an unparalleled driving experience.

Aerodynamic Excellence

The Ferrari 296 Speciale showcases the brand’s mastery in aerodynamic design. With a focus on optimizing downforce and minimizing drag, the 296 Speciale features a host of innovative solutions. The front bumper incorporates active flaps that adjust to varying speed and driving conditions, while the rear spoiler employs a patented “blown spoiler” technology, which channels air from the exhaust system to enhance downforce. The underbody has been carefully sculpted to manage airflow efficiently, featuring vortex generators and a diffuser that works in harmony with the rear spoiler. The result is an impressive 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, a 20% increase compared to the 296 GTB, ensuring exceptional stability and handling at high speeds.

Uncompromising Performance

The Ferrari 296 Speciale delivers breathtaking performance that sets it apart from its rivals. With a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed exceeding 330 km/h, the 296 Speciale offers an adrenaline-fueled driving experience. The vehicle’s dry weight of 1410 kg, combined with its potent hybrid powertrain, results in an impressive weight-to-power ratio of 1.60 kg/cv. The 296 Speciale’s agility and responsiveness are further enhanced by its advanced chassis dynamics, which include a new generation of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control (SSC) system, ensuring precise handling and control in all driving conditions.

Bespoke Craftsmanship

Every aspect of the Ferrari 296 Speciale reflects the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The interior is a testament to Ferrari’s artisanal expertise, featuring premium materials such as handcrafted leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber. The cockpit is designed with the driver in mind, offering intuitive controls and a fully digital interface that displays vital performance data. The seats are sculpted to provide exceptional support and comfort, ensuring that drivers can fully immerse themselves in the driving experience. Customers can also personalize their 296 Speciale through Ferrari’s extensive customization program, allowing them to create a one-of-a-kind supercar that reflects their individual style and preferences.

Pricing and Availability

The Ferrari 296 Speciale is available for order through Ferrari’s official dealership network. While pricing details are yet to be officially disclosed, this special version is expected to command a premium over the 296 GTB, reflecting its enhanced performance and exclusive features. Additionally, Ferrari offers a 7-year maintenance program, ensuring that owners can enjoy peak performance and reliability for years to come. Given the limited production run and the high demand for Ferrari’s special edition models, interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local Ferrari dealership to discuss availability and ordering process.

Specifications

Powertrain: 120° V6 twin-turbo engine + electric motor, 880 cv combined output

120° V6 twin-turbo engine + electric motor, 880 cv combined output Electric Range: Up to 25 km in eDrive mode

Up to 25 km in eDrive mode Performance: 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, top speed >330 km/h

0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, top speed >330 km/h Weight: 1410 kg dry weight, 1.60 kg/cv weight-to-power ratio

1410 kg dry weight, 1.60 kg/cv weight-to-power ratio Aerodynamics: 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, 20% more than the 296 GTB

435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, 20% more than the 296 GTB Dimensions: Length 4625 mm, Width 1968 mm, Height 1181 mm

Length 4625 mm, Width 1968 mm, Height 1181 mm Tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2, front 245/35 ZR 20, rear 305/35 ZR 20

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2, front 245/35 ZR 20, rear 305/35 ZR 20 Brakes: Carbon ceramic, front 398 mm, rear 360 mm

Explore More

For enthusiasts captivated by the Ferrari 296 Speciale, other areas of interest might include Ferrari’s advancements in Formula 1-inspired technology, the evolution of hybrid systems in supercars, or the meticulous craftsmanship behind Ferrari’s aerodynamic designs. The 296 Speciale is a testament to Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of innovation, combining innovative technology with the brand’s rich racing heritage. As the automotive industry continues to embrace electrification, the 296 Speciale demonstrates that hybrid powertrains can deliver uncompromising performance while reducing environmental impact. Whether you’re a track-day enthusiast or a collector, the 296 Speciale represents the pinnacle of Ferrari’s engineering prowess and dedication to driving thrills, setting a new standard for hybrid supercars in the years to come.

Source Ferrari



