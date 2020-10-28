PrimeMini 5 fanless mini PC

A new mini PC has been launched this week by Prime Computer based in Switzerland offering a fanless mini PC in the form of the PrimeMini 5 that can be powered by a choice of Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. The Intel CPUs can be supported by up to 32 GB RAM in dual-channel mode and the small mini PC can be fitted with two SSDs enclosed in the aluminium case.

“The performance of our small powerhouses is almost unrivaled for such a compact and passively cooled mini-PC. The PrimeMini 5 is a “Green IT” product that creates entirely new possibilities. At the same time, long-term operating costs are reduced through less maintenance and downtimes. The electricity bill is lower as well due to highly efficient components.”

“Two HDMI 2.0a ports for 4K playback, USB 3.1 ports for lightning-fast data transfer, and a USB C/Thunderbolt port offer perfect connectivity. A new addition to the PrimeMini 5 are modular connectors like RS232 and additional Ethernet or USB ports.”

PrimeMini 5 is completely silent, dust-resistant, hygienic, durable mini PC offering users a more fail-safe system when compared to conventional desktop PCs say its creators. Visit the official Prime Computer website for full specifications, pricing and availability.

– Easy and versatile to position with super-compact form factor and attractive design

– Adaptable for specific uses with modular connections

– Sustainable cost reduction with longer product life and lower maintenance and electricity costs

– Better cost planning with the 5-year warranty

– Eco-friendly with low power consumption, reusable components and durable design

– Completely silent with fanless design

– Easy expansion or replacement of RAM and SSD with easy access to components

– Reliable and fail-safe with the fanless and mechanic-free design

– Robust and dirt-resistant with closed all-aluminium housing

– Expert advice and assistance with first-class Swiss support

– No risk with the “money-back guarantee” of 30 days

Source : Prime Computer : Fanless Tech

