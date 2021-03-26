Axiomtek eBOX560-52R-FL IPC fanless mini PC

Axiomtek has introduced a new fanless mini PC to their range in the form of the eBOX560-52R-FL IPC which is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core and Celeron processor (Whisky Lake-U). The palm sized fanless mini PC will be available to purchase in a few months time during May 2021 although pricing and availability has not yet been revealed.

Other features include a single 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slot capable of supporting up to up to 32 GB of system memory, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two Gigabit LAN ports, two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI, one DisplayPort++, one AT/ATX quick switch, and two antenna openings. Storage options on the mini PC are provided by a single M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi module and one 2.5″ SATA HDD drive bay for additional storage. Janney Lee, a product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek explained a little more about the inspiration behind the fanless mini PC.

“Axiomtek’s eBOX560-52R-FL is designed to provide customers with flexible, convenient, and simplified solutions for industrial and embedded applications. The fanless yet low-power embedded system can operate under wide temperatures ranging from -10°C to 50°C with 0.7 m/s airflows and endure up to 50G shock and 3Grms vibration. Moreover, it features two independent 4K Ultra HD displays through its DisplayPort++ and HDMI for multi-display applications. Its compact size, excellent computing power, and ability to function in harsh environments making it ideal for diverse industrial applications such as factory, machine, and logistics automation, station gate controls, and ticket vending machines.”

Features of the new Axiomtek eBOX560-52R-FL IPC mini PC include:

– 8th gen Intel Core and Celeron processor onboard (Whisky Lake-U)

– One M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi module

– 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, max. up to 32 GB

– 2 GbE LAN and 2 USB 3.1 Gen2

– Supports DisplayPort++ and HDMI for dual independent displays

– Multiple mounting designs: Wall mount, DIN-rail and VESA mount

Source : Axiomtek : TPU

