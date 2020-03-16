Onlogic compact fanless industrial Coffee Lake mini PC

OnLogic has introduced a new compact plan less industrial mini PC equipped with a Coffee Lake processor enclosed in a compact industrial funder chassis with room for I/O expansion. The ML510G-50 can be configured with up to 6 cores and 32 GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory, making it a high-performance system with a fanless and compact footprint.

“The ML510G-50 is an ideal solution for compute-heavy applications as an industrial workstation, cloud aggregator, or edge server and Intel’s latest Coffee Lake generation processor offers more cores and computational power in the same proven mini-ITX form factor. The ML510G-50 utilizes OnLogic’s own Hardshell Fanless Technology to ensure reliable computing that doesn’t quit. The removal of fans and the use of solid-state components eliminates the most common failure points, significantly increasing the lifespan of the system. Wall and DIN mounting options paired with industrial durability makes the ML510G-50 a versatile system that can handle a wide range of applications and environments.

Ready for a wide array of applications, dual Gb LAN, dual DisplayPort connectors, and six USB ports (four of them USB 3.1) make up the I/O base of the ML510G-50. Additional expansion options include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, CAN Bus, two additional LAN, up to four COM ports, and fast, reliable M.2 storage drives, giving the ML510G-50 incredible versatility.”

To configure your perfect OnLogic compact computer jump over to the company’s online store.

Source :FanlessTech : OnLogic

